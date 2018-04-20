We have a trio of guests on this edition of the Oxford Exxon Podcast. With Neal away on a college-visiting trip with his daughter we planned ahead. First hear from Anthony Dasher with UGASports.com about Bulldog baseball as Ole Miss hosts Georgia this weekend. Then Neil Stratton of Inside the League joins us to talk about the NFL and the upcoming Draft. In close, we speak with Mike Young of Web.com. Mike was in Chase's pro-am group on Wednesday and discusses why Web.com is a great fit for the tour and specifically the North Mississippi Classic.