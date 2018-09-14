Chase Parham and Neal McCready are back for another live Oxford Exxon Podcast on the Oxford Square at Funky's. They are joined by MPW Digital family member Ben Craddock this week for a wide range of conversation.

Craddock discusses the trip to Canada with Ole Miss basketball and how that program can potentially take the next step. We also talk a lot about Chad Kelly and his maturity over the past several years.

Then Craddock tells about how a famous Ole Miss bowl play almost didn't turn out the way it did , and how a kicker's bad day actually may have helped with law enforcement later.

They close the show with Ole Miss football thoughts and picks for the week.