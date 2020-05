Chase Parham hosts this extra edition of the Oxford Exxon Podcast with a couple of guests. First, he chats with RebelGrove.com/MPW Digital intern Haley Malatek for her first podcast appearance. Haley discusses her path to Ole Miss and what it's been like as a student during the COVID-19 pandemic. And pro golfer Braden Thornberry joins to discuss his upcoming season, the charity match with Neal McCready and more.