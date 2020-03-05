Chase Parham and Neal McCready bring in Jeffrey Wright for his weekly visit, and they discuss many topics including the coronavirus' possible effect on sporting events, basketball and more. Then, Chase and Neal hit on some football news and the Ole Miss basketball win over Mizzou. They also debut the Specialty Orthopedic Group Ask An Ortho segment (55:40), with Dr. Ryves Moore explaining Tommy John and precautions for young pitchers.