Chase Parham and Neal McCready hit some of the new topics in the sports world about potential COVID-19 fallout and then speak with Ole Miss baseball assistant Carl Lafferty about the new NCAA legislation, the season that stopped, his best 1-2 rotation during his tenure, being at home with the kids and more. Phillip Sandifer of Specialty Orthopedic Group (56:15) also discusses telemedicine on this week's Ask an Ortho segment.