Chase Parham and Neal McCready discuss a couple of Mike Bianco's quotes from Tuesday's media availability and then visit with Ole Miss men's golf coach Chris Malloy. Chris talks about Braden Thornberry's timeline for professional golf and how the US Open venue sets up well for him. Then, Chris and Chase pick five golfers in different categories to build a fantasy team for a head-to-head competition. Baseball and a viral high school story are also topics toward the end of the show.