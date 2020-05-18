On this episode of The Oxford Exxon Podcast, WGN Sports' Dan Roan joins to discuss "The Last Dance" and much more, including the Cubs, White Sox, Bears and what he's hearing about sports' return.

Then Brett Taylor of Bleacher Nation and the Onto Waveland podcast joins to discuss Major League Baseball's plan to get back on the field in July and what obstacles could prevent that from happening, both pertaining to the coronavirus and to the economics of the game.