Chase Parham and Neal McCready record their third live show of the year on the Oxford Square at Funky's. They are joined this week by former Ole Miss defensive coordinator Dave Wommack. They discuss Wommack's tenure at Ole Miss that saw the Rebels go to back-to-back access bowls and lead the nation in scoring defense in 2014. It also saw the end of the Hugh Freeze era. Players and games from that time period are talked about during the majority of the podcast.