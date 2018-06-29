Chase Parham and Neal McCready are at the You Gotta Believe football camp in Jackson. They go over worst sports losses in recent memory during the first part of the podcast and then welcome in former Ole Miss stars Donte Moncrief and Mike Hilton. Moncrief details his free agency and how he ended up with the Jaguars, his best moments from Ole Miss and his thoughts on the NCAA situation with his family. Hilton goes through his special season with the Steelers, what he remembers from his Ole Miss career and what he hopes to do following his playing career.

Note: We were using a portable recorder so the first minute or so of the Moncrief interview will be poorer quality than the remaining portions as we found the best spot for the microphone.