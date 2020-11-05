RebelGrove - Oxford Exxon Podcast: Dr. Pat Tucker joins

On this special edition of The Oxford Exxon Podcast, Dr. Pat Tucker of the Keep Mississippi Universities Open Facebook page joins Neal McCready to discuss parents' frustrations with Ole Miss and other universities over COVID-19 policies that are severely limiting in-person attendance and resulting in a substandard educational experience for college students.

What will the spring look like? What impacts are these situations having on students' mental health? Could this continue into Fall 2021? All of that and more on this episode of the show.