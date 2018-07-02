Chase Parham and Neal McCready open the show with a discussion about Ole Miss football commit Jerrion Ealy and the decision that he likely has coming next season. Ealy is rated No. 4 nationally by Perfect Game for baseball and is expected to be picked in the top 20 of next year's MLB First-Year Player Draft, potentially bringing his football future into question.

Also, they look at a few business deals in the world of sports and then examine NFL rosters for the coming season.