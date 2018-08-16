Oxford Exxon Podcast: Inside the making of the new Ole Miss mascot
Chase Parham and Neal McCready have a guest-packed show on this edition of the Oxford Exxon Podcast. First up is Ole Miss Deputy Athletics Director Michael Thompson, who gives insight into the entire mascot process and also explains how the landshark logos will be incorporated into the Ole Miss brand. Michael also tells how quickly more merchandise will be available.
Then, Jeffrey Wright makes his weekly appearance to talk about Major League Baseball, the Maryland tragedy and much more.