Chase Parham and Neal McCready are joined by usual suspect Jeffrey Wright for a live show on the Oxford Square at Funky's. They talk a lot about Ole Miss and Texas Tech and then go over the Southeastern Conference picks for the week.

Note: Chase inadvertently (seriously, though it won't be believed) forgot to hit the record button for the first five minutes of the show, failing to record some hazing at his expense from Jeffrey. However, the show picks up just as the football content begins.