RebelGrove - Oxford Exxon Podcast: Kermit Davis and Jon Hamm join

On this episode of the Oxford Exxon Podcast, Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis and Jon Hamm of The Franchise 107.7 in Oklahoma City visit with Neal McCready.

Davis talks about his team's return this week, discusses his expectations for individual players and looks ahead to what college basketball could look like in 2020-21. Hamm, who is also part of the OKC Dream Team podcast with Royce Young, Andrew Schlecht and Brett Dawson, discusses the NBA's plan to reconvene in Orlando next month, the Mike Gundy controversy at Oklahoma State and the need for college football in the state of Oklahoma this fall.