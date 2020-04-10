Chase Parham and Neal McCready are back with another night show, as they talk with Andy Staples (38:30), college football expert with The Athletic and take listener phone calls for the majority of the episode. A lot of topics are covered including hot win competitions, the recruit who must not be named, television programs without sports on and much more.

Note: Ole Miss sent clarification later in the night that any statement regarding on-campus activity this summer was not intended to include any timeline about student-athletes and the resumption of varsity sports.