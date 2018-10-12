Chase Parham and Neal McCready are back at Funky's for another edition of the Oxford Exxon Podcast live show. This week they are joined by former Ole Miss defensive lineman Issac Gross, who played with the Rebels from 2012-2016.

Gross discusses his recruitment and how another school made an impressive sales pitch that could have changed his football future. He also recounts games and seasons from his tenure and looks at the current Ole Miss program.

They gave away another gift certificate courtesy of Blue Delta Jeans and will return next week with special guest Jay G. Tate.