Oxford Exxon Podcast: Mike Detillier joins for extensive NFL discussion
On this edition of The Oxford Exxon Podcast, college and pro football analyst Mike Detillier (WWL, NFL Draft Report, Saints Report, HTV 10) joins Neal McCready for a wide-ranging NFL discussion.
When might the NFL and college football begin? What does Miami do at quarterback? How risky is Tua Tagovailoa? It's a deep offensive line draft. Who brings the most value? What do the Saints do at No. 24?
Those topics and more are discussed in this 80-minute interview.