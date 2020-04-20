News More News
Oxford Exxon Podcast: Mike Detillier joins for extensive NFL discussion

Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, which begins Thursday night.
Neal McCready • RebelGrove
Publisher

On this edition of The Oxford Exxon Podcast, college and pro football analyst Mike Detillier (WWL, NFL Draft Report, Saints Report, HTV 10) joins Neal McCready for a wide-ranging NFL discussion.

When might the NFL and college football begin? What does Miami do at quarterback? How risky is Tua Tagovailoa? It's a deep offensive line draft. Who brings the most value? What do the Saints do at No. 24?

Those topics and more are discussed in this 80-minute interview.


