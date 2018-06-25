Chase Parham and Neal McCready discuss a few Mississippi sports topics and then visit with football expert Mike Detillier, who spent a few days at the Manning Passing Academy. Mike talks about the maturation of Jordan Ta'amu, what Ole Miss needs from a running game this fall, the variables to the season and how the Rebels match up with a couple pivotal opponents. He also gives thoughts on the Saints, Giants and more.

Also, Neal gives an audio version of 10 Weekend Thoughts.