Chase Parham and Neal McCready recap some of the lesser talked about points from the Ole Miss SEC Tournament title and then start the preview of the Oxford Regional that begins Friday at Swayze Field. Then, they welcome in MLB Hall of Fame member and KC Royals great George Brett to the show. Brett discusses his son's college choice, his career and the fraternity that is the MLB Hall of Fame. They close the show with Neal diving into his Jeffery Vitter report from a few days ago.