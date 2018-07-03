Chase Parham and Neal McCready discuss a recent snake story and Neal's liking of a trashy television show before they visit with Ole Miss assistant baseball coach Mike Clement, who was the batting practice pitcher for Thomas Dillard in the recent college home run derby. Clement talks about that event and then gives his thoughts on the end of the 2018 season, how they deal with the Gunnar Hoglund situation and much more, including Mike Bianco's fungo skills.