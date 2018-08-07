Chase Parham and Neal McCready discuss some upcoming events and talk about the football practice that is open to the media on Tuesday. Then they visit with Kermit Davis, who is in Canada with his team. The Rebels are 2-0 on the Canada trip and play Carleton, which beat Cincinnati by 19 this week , on Wednesday. Davis offers early impressions and what he's seen from his team. Then Chase and Neal go on a bit of a soapbox to close the show.