Oxford Exxon Podcast: Ole Miss has enough problems without creating its own
Chase Parham and Neal McCready give their thoughts on the Monday Night Football game last night, including Drew Brees breaking the passing record. Then they talk about the Monday press conferences and any football news, including the television times.
They close the show with a lengthy conversation regarding the leadership situation at Ole Miss and how a recent letter to the editor is a prime example of that void currently happening on campus.