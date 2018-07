Chase Parham and Neal McCready go through some thoughts from the Ole Miss portion of SEC Media Days in Atlanta and agree that low-key isn't a bad place for the Rebels right now. Chase gives his opinion on DD Bowie's departure, and they react to a ridiculous statement from Dan Mullen.

Neal also visits with Mark Passwaters, who covers Texas A&M for Rivals.com and Tommy Deas, the executive sports editor of the Tuscaloosa News.