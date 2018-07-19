Chase Parham and Neal McCready discuss former Georgia players' comments about Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt and talk about how national powers can change quickly in this era of college football. Then, they go through five different interviews with guests from SEC Media Days. The following join today's show to discuss the teams they cover.

Will Sammon -- The Athletic (Florida)

Josh Kendall - The State (South Carolina)

Scott Rabalais - The Advocate (LSU)

Jason Caldwell - Inside the Auburn Tigers

Bob Holt - Democrat-Gazette (Arkansas)