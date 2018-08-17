Chase Parham and Neal McCready host their second live show of the year from Funky's on the Oxford Square. Former Ole Miss quarterback Romaro Miller is the guest this week, ad the trio discusses Romaro's playing career in detail from the coaching change prior to his junior season, playing with Eli Manning, who Ro believes should be honored as the most important recruit of that era and much more.

Miller also discusses his relationship with Tommy Tuberville, how he sees the program currently and what it's like for former players.