Chase Parham sits down for a comprehensive interview with Ole Miss athletics director Ross Bjork on this edition of the Oxford Exxon Podcast. They review the past season and look ahead to 2018-2019 and more. The topics include expectations for Matt Luke's first season as permanent head coach, how to weigh Mike Bianco's regular season success versus his postseason struggles, what Kermit Davis has done since being hired, the NCAA timeline from this point and much, much more.

Ross also talks about the need for the adjustments to the points program, what the Rebel Rags lawsuit means for Ole Miss and longterm construction ideas or plans.