Oxford Exxon Podcast: Ross Bjork reacts to NCAA appeals decision
On this special edition of the Oxford Exxon Podcast, Ole Miss athletics director Ross Bjork joins Neal McCready and Chase Parham to discuss his thoughts on Thursday's NCAA appeals committee decision. Bjork reflected on decisions made throughout the six-year process, looked ahead to the future of the Ole Miss athletics program now that it's out from under the investigation's cloud and discussed his thoughts on reforming the NCAA investigative process.