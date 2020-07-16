RebelGrove - Oxford Exxon Podcast: Ryan Brown joins

On this episode of The Oxford Exxon Podcast, Ryan Brown of WJOX in Birmingham joins for a wide-ranging discussion regarding COVID-19.

Will sports return? Why are some media members seemingly cheering against sports' return? What might football look like should it return? Can college football play without fans? Why did so many media defend Adrian Wojnarowski?

All of that and more are discussed in the one-hour conversation between Brown and RebelGrove.com publisher Neal McCready.