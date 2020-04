Chase Parham and Zach Berry rattle on about hypotheticals and more during this Monday edition of the Oxford Exxon Podcast. They open with Masters talk as the Sunday without Augusta was on both their minds. Then they shift into an Ole Miss baseball discussion, as Zach had his list of the best players in the Mike Bianco era. Then, Chase posed the question of which one game would you pick if you could alter a result in Ole Miss baseball.