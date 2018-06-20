Chase Parham and Neal McCready are joined by Jeffrey Wright for the first half hour of the program, as they do a small NBA Draft preview and get into the Dan Wolken-Mike Leach feud. Then, Chase and Neal debate who has the most power at Ole Miss and delve into how the Ole Miss baseball program and fan base change or don't change in 2019 because of Mississippi State's postseason success, including the couple negatives that are real for the Rebels.