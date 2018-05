On this episode of the Oxford Krystal Beer Garden, Neal McCready visits with Jason Mize, the father of Auburn ace Casey Mize, about the upcoming Major League Baseball draft. Casey Mize is a leading candidate to go first overall to the Detroit Tigers. With that in mind, Evan Woodbery, the Tigers' beat writer for MLive.com, joins the show to talk about the draft, the Tigers' struggles and some other MLB issues.