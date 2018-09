On this episode of the Beer Garden, presented by Oxford Krystal, Mike Detillier of WWL in New Orleans joins to talk college and pro football. Mike goes in-depth on LSU, Ole Miss, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, South Carolina, Georgia and more before turning to the opening weekend of the NFL season. What does the Khalil Mack trade mean to Chicago and Oakland? Is Teddy Bridgewater a long-term answer for the Saints? Who does Mike see playing in the Super Bowl?