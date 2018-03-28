On this edition of the Oxford Krystal Beer Garden, Neal McCready is joined by NASCAR expert Tommy Praytor of Inside Alabama Racing and by Chris Dortch of Blue Ribbon Yearbook. Why has NASCAR's popularity waned? What future star could change that? What's the deal with Danica Patrick?

Can Loyola's Cinderella run continue for another weekend? Can anyone beat Villanova? Just how much did the Ramblers' magical tournament bail out college basketball? All of those topics and more are addressed in a wide-ranging, laughter-filled edition of the Oxford Krystal Beer Garden.