RebelGrove - Oxford officials dispute claim of combative traffic stop

Oxford police and Mayor Robyn Tannehill disputed a social media account Friday by an Oxford man who made claims regarding a traffic stop.

Oxford resident Fredderick Nettles, the creator, executive director and owner of The Segment Productions, LLC, and the host of The Segment Pod, got the attention of Oxford officials with a tweet earlier this week.

“Was recently pulled over in Oxford MS by 5, yes, FIVE police cars, because they say they THOUGHT my tag had expired!!! 1 of them kept insulting me, trying to get me to fight him! Thank GOD I made out of there alive? WHEN WILL IT END!??” Nettles tweeted.

Nettles is black, and his claim comes amidst racial turmoil and social justice activism all over the country. This week, in particular, has put police treatment of black men into the national spotlight. Earlier this week, Jacob Blake, was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, at the end of an attempted arrest. Blake is reportedly paralyzed from the waist down, and his shooting has led to violent and deadly riots this week in Kenosha and beyond.

Oxford Police Department Jeff McCutchen said Friday he immediately launched an investigation into Nettles’ claims. The only record of a stop involving Oxford police and Nettles occurred in May 2019 on Molly Barr Road. One officer, McCutcheon said, stopped Nettles after noticing an expired tag. Another officer passed by and stopped. When police ran Nettles’ tag, they noticed it didn’t match the vehicle it was registered to. They pointed the discrepancy out to Nettles, informed him it was likely a mistake made at the courthouse in Leake County where Nettles registered the vehicle, gave him a citation and told him if he’d bring proof back to Oxford that he had fixed the situation, the citation could likely be expunged. Then, McCutchen said, they sent him on his way. By the end of the traffic stop, there were three officers on the scene.

“It was what you want in a traffic stop,” McCutchen said Friday.

McCutchen said all of the officers were wearing body cameras and all of the footage has been watched.

“At no time was (Nettles) ever rude or were we ever rude,” McCutchen said. “It was a complete 180 from his account."

Later Friday, Tannehill publicly disputed Nettles’ account.