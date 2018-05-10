They don't play spring football in the state of Ohio. At all. As I painfully learned last weekend, the state of Ohio is still completely against off-season football activities. Luckily, for you, the subscribers, Mississippi and Alabama are the complete opposite. On Thursday evening, six schools will take part in the Oxford Spring Jamboree at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium-

Tupelo WR Jordan Jernigan and his family have become a mainstay on the Ole Miss campus since committing.

THE LATEST: Jernigan has been committed to Ole Miss for quite some time, but that hasn't stopped other schools from entering the picture, as Arkansas, Oregon, and Mississippi State are all looming. At the moment, Jernigan remains fully committed, but he will take visits to both Arkansas and Oregon at some point before his senior season.

THE LATEST: McCallum visited Ole Miss for the first time a few weeks ago, and is highly thought of by LB coach Jon Sumrall. He's been to Clemson and LSU as well, and a decision from him might not be too far off. Missouri is another school at least partially in the mix.

THE LATEST: Following a junior season in which Tupelo finished the regular season unbeaten, McGlaun and the rest of his Tupelo teammates have very high expectations coming into tonight's matchup against Oxford. McGlaun has picked up offers recently from Texas State, South Alabama, and several JUCOs in recent weeks, with more to come this summer. McGlaun has a very strong arm, and his size makes him a viable threat in the run game as well.

THE LATEST: The far and away best player on his high school team, Pegues' recruitment is just beginning to take off. Currently, Ole Miss and Mississippi State are his two biggest offers to date, though Alabama is among the schools in the picture. Pegues was the favorite in the clubhouse to be the first 2020 commit for Matt Luke and his staff, and though Eli Acker committed last weekend, Pegues may not be too far off. He's got the versatility to play all over the field, but currently his projections are likely best at either tight end, or on the defensive line.

THE LATEST: Webb is one of the best OL prospects in the entire country. Georgia Tech, Alabama, Tennessee, and Auburn are all after Webb, as is Ole Miss. He camped in Oxford last summer, and will be playing on the field at Vaught-Hemingway on Thursday. It is an uphill climb for him to end up at Ole Miss, but I will be shocked if he doesn't play at Vaught-Hemingway again before too long.

THE LATEST: The man they call "J-Rock" has the chance to really see his stock take off in the summer months, and he already has several group of five offers to his name. Williams is currently committed to Arkansas State.

