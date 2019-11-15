News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-15 07:56:55 -0600') }} football Edit

Oxford Visitors Bureau: Who's coming to LSU-Ole Miss

Keshawn Lawrence
Keshawn Lawrence (Rivals.com)
Neal McCready • RebelGrove
Publisher

OXFORD -- Ole Miss is entertaining top-ranked LSU Saturday night in Oxford, and the Rebels will have the majority of their commitments and remaining targets in attendance. Among those expected to b...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}