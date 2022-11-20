GameChanger Patches are the only two-patch system available in the market to stop hangovers before they start. The WarmUp Patch is used before or while you drink, and the OverTime patch is used after you’ve been drinking to recover while you sleep. The all-natural ingredients will keep you in the game and ready for your next play. Go to GameChangerPatch.com. Enter Promo Code RebelGrove20 at checkout for 20% off your purchase.



1. The main story from the week isn’t Lane Kiffin. We’ll get to some of that, but the most significant items from the past few days center on Ole Miss’ commitment to be an elite college football program. Resources drive competitive ability, and it was a good week for the Rebels in that regard. Supertalk Mississippi’s Richard Cross reported that Ole Miss presented Kiffin with a contract offer that would make him one of the 10 highest paid coaches in the country. He’s already 11th, but Cross later said — and I’ve independently heard, as well — that Kiffin’s offer is in the $9.5 million range annually which would place him in a group of coaches around the fifth spot nationally. Kiffin hasn’t directly responded to that offer publicly, but the light on it signals that the Rebels are invested in hiring a top-tier head coach, whether it’s retaining Kiffin or finding his replacement if he bolts for Auburn. The contract offer served two clear purposes — to show that Kiffin has a huge raise possible and to show that the school has done everything it can to keep Kiffin. It was smart public relations, and it’s just the truth. Maybe more importantly, the Grove Collective, the NIL entity for Ole Miss, has bolstered its coffers in recent days and, per sources, has raised more than $1 million above what Kiffin thought was necessary for this upcoming recruiting cycle. I believe the Rebels’ football-only NIL bankroll to be at or above $7 million currently. It’s another example of necessary resources at a high level. NIL war chests are the top currency in college football in 2022, as schools have to procure talent and protect their own rosters. On a related note, this AL.com story says Auburn’s NIL goal for football is at least $7 million annually. Ole Miss is offering an elite salary, competitive NIL numbers, and Kiffin has seemingly full control of the program. Compared to a lot of SEC schools, there’s little administration or booster interference. No one knows what Kiffin is going to do as far as employment beyond this week, but Ole Miss has publicly made it known that losing its head coach won’t be, if it happens, because of anything it did wrong as an institution. If Kiffin stays, he should be set up to recruit effectively from an infrastructure standpoint. And should Kiffin leave, the Rebels are set up to be attractive and competitive in their search for his replacement. The reality is that Ole Miss has a lot of resources to provide for its football program in the needed ways — whether that’s strengthening the current tenure or finding the right person to build on it in a new one. Now if only the SEC Network had gotten and used the memo on Saturday.

2. I’ve been transparent that I have no idea what Kiffin is going to do regarding the Auburn job should a firm offer exist or materialize. I don’t think any other media member does with certainty either. The way I see it, though, there are four possible options as to where this currently stands. A. Kiffin doesn’t have an offer and is treading water before he maybe has to make a decision, so he’s delaying on Ole Miss and playing the waiting game. B. He’s legitimately torn, has or expects an offer and doesn’t know what he wants to do, and he has a few more days before he has to make that decision. C. Kiffin has used the Auburn job as a way to drum up Ole Miss NIL dollars and elevate the program, and he’s playing chess in a way because the Grove Collective membership and recruitment went into hyperdrive when the Auburn threat became legitimate. D. Kiffin wants the Auburn job and is trying to get through the season. He either has or expects an offer in this scenario. The first two are pretty obvious. You don’t sign anything with Ole Miss and you do your job to the best of your ability while trying to avoid saying anything publicly that will be a punch line if you leave in a week. On the third one, sure, that’s a possibility, but if so, you announce and sign the term sheet this week. If you’re for sure staying in Oxford, it makes no sense to let this continue to fester and affect the fan base and the program through the Egg Bowl. The Grove Collective took in a lot of dollars because of the threat last week, but the ability to use Auburn to push fans into their pockets like that mostly ended with the lopsided loss to Arkansas. Fans aren’t out on Kiffin or anything after a game, but it took all the momentum from the situation. Also, I interpreted Jaxson Dart’s comment as him admitting it was at least somewhat of a distraction this week, and Kiffin said “I don’t know” when asked if the team was distracted before steering it toward possible Alabama hangover and just not playing well. "You hear it. It’s out there," Dart said. "I think our guys try to do a really good job of trying to stay focused, not letting it get to our head and just control what we can control." I’m not saying he’s for sure gone if he doesn’t announce something before Thursday, but it does mean the situation isn’t final either way, or it’s an error. The fourth scenario is possible, but if so, here’s where this is a dumb sport. The Grove Collective, as mentioned, raised a ton of money as a response to Kiffin and Auburn. Kiffin knew that would be a likely result of his name being connected to the Tigers’ job, and he contributed to helping that surge of NIL money happen. If he did that, while knowing he is probably leaving, then Kiffin helped a soon-to-be division opponent raise a lot of money to compete for the same player pool — including on the Ole Miss roster — that he’s about to wade into with a different color shirt on. That’s illogical. It may be the case, but it would be weird. So is this sport, especially the economics of it.

3. It got lost somewhat in last night’s big-picture conversation, but Quinshon Judkins just cemented the best statistical rushing season in school history. Judkins ran for 214 yards on 24 carries and scored a touchdown. He’s at 1,385 yards and 16 touchdowns on the year, both of which are school records. The previous yardage record was Kayo Dottley’s 1,312 yards in 1949. Judkins is just adding to his touchdown record. Four different Rebels are in second place at 14 rushing touchdowns in a season — most recently Brandon Bolden in 2010. With two games remaining, Judkins has he real chance of eclipsing 1,500 yards on the season and going into 2023 as one of the top backs nationally in the preseason. Not to mention, should Kiffin leave for Auburn, he’s the name that would publicly become a hot-button talking point regarding his school next season. Judkins has gone over 100 yards in five straight games and eight total on the season. He also had 98 yards against Georgia Tech, so he’s two yards away from already being fourth in school history in 100-yard games. The record is Deuce McAllister’s 14 games over 100 yards. The freshman has also scored a touchdown in nine straight games. Zach Evans is at 899 yards on the season and is averaging 0.9 yards more per carry than Judkins. Evans, despite missing time and splitting carries, is at 15th all-time in rushing yards in a season.

4. Kiffin was asked about his potential new contract from Ole Miss and the Auburn job in separate questions on Saturday night. Neal McCready asked him if he had any comment on his new offer from Ole Miss: “I’m not getting into that, I never do talk about that stuff. I’m very happy here. I mean I’m not happy right now (after the loss). I really wanted to get to 9-2 with a chance at 10-2 next week. So, that’s all I’m worried about. I’m very happy to be here. I’m very appreciative of the leadership here and the stuff they do to give us a chance to win.” Brandon Marcello asked him about the Auburn noise and what his future is and what the future for Ole Miss is: “I love being here. I don’t want to look to next year already with the regular season game (coming up), but this is not one of those years where you say you’re going to lose all these guys. There’s a lot of guys coming back and a lot of guys offensively, especially. I’m very excited about the future. I don’t know about that No. 1 stuff. Maybe if they watched the first half, I won’t be number one anymore.” I’ll defend Kiffin here for a second. He never comments in any way about any of these topics. He’s consistent with that, and whatever is out there is entirely media reports and speculation — both factual and not so much. All in all, relative to what Kiffin normally says, those were pro-Ole Miss quotes, and he said more than he had to say with those questions that needed to be asked. As I said up there in an earlier note, if he knows he’s remaining a Rebel, it’s time to put it to bed because all the juice has been squeezed out of the fruit in a positive way, but those quotes weren’t signs of panic or automatically some flashing evidence of him headed to Auburn. Now, those quotes also guarantee nothing about his Ole Miss job status, and he could, of course, still leave. But, on the whole, he complimented Ole Miss, said the Rebels are giving him a chance to win and spoke of optimism in Oxford in 2023. Also, the joke at the end, while it won’t play well in hindsight if he goes to Auburn, was just his attempt at a light-hearted, self-deprecating moment. That’s his personality.

5. Mark Stoops agreed to a new contract at Kentucky that’s worth $8.6 million per year until 2031. That’s more than a $2 million raise from his current salary that he agreed to last year. The terms of this new deal were agreed to the day before the Wildcats lost to Vanderbilt eight days ago. Kentucky is 6-5 with Louisville left on the schedule. The Wildcats went 9-3 year in the regular season and then won the Citrus Bowl. Stoops is in his 10th season and has won nine games in the regular season twice. His best regular season beyond that is seven wins. “We have been working on this for over a month and are glad to have finalized,” Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart said in a press release. “Continuity has become more and more important in today’s landscape, and make no mistake about it, the job that Coach Stoops has done is well known and highly regarded throughout the college football world. If Stoops leaves Kentucky after next season, his buyout to pay the school is $4.5 million, and it decreases by $500,000 each season after that. While not enormous, the buyout was $1.75 million, an indication that the school is doing what it can to prohibit annual issues with its head coach. It’s likely you see more schools negotiate larger buyouts into contracts while the salaries are also rising quickly. Stoops, who has never been to an access bowl, is making more from Kentucky than John Calipari (or basically the sam depending on which source you use). Kiffin’s buyout number is hidden with the foundation. Should he sign with Ole Miss and these new proposed terms, the new salary would signal expectations equaling his national salary standing, and I’d be very curious at any buyout details since any school can’t do this year over year with sizable raises. That’s what Kentucky is trying to avoid. By paying Stoops now and increasing the buyout, the Wildcats’ administration is trying to save money later while saying they believe in him to routinely get back close to that 10-win mark.

6. I'll take over and give the SEC weekly rankings a shot. It's a cluster-you-know-what in the middle. You can pick and place any team from 5-8. 1. Georgia -- The score may have been close, but it wasn’t at all in doubt. 2. LSU -- The Tigers control their own destiny for the playoff. 3. Alabama -- The Tide is irrelevant in the national conversation but will get an access bowl with a win on Saturday. 4. Tennessee -- It was just one bad game but Lord it was a bad game. 5. Ole Miss - I’m leaving Ole Miss here, but it’s very flimsy. The best win is Kentucky, and the Rebels could be anywhere from 5-8. 6. South Carolina - Carolina gets the tiebreaker over MSU because of beating Tennessee but this says something about the SEC in the middle. 7. Mississippi State - The Bulldogs aren’t bad. They just aren’t great. This feels about right, but it’s a huge one in Oxford for them on Thursday. 8. Arkansas - The Hogs played really hard and took advantage of every break. It was 42-6 at one point. 9. Vanderbilt - TWO IN A ROW! If Hendon Hooker is out…. maybe? 10. Florida - Billy Napier better get to work. 11. Missouri - I know UK won the game, but Missouri just feels more competent today. 12. Kentucky - The Wildcats played hard against UGA. They just can’t score. 13. Auburn - Cadillac has them playing with max effort. He deserves credit for that. 14. Texas A&M - 1-7 in the SEC upcoming. Gig ‘em.

7. It's a quick turnaround to Mississippi State on Thursday. While Ole Miss was dealing with Arkansas until late in the evening, Mississippi State routed East Tennessee State at home in an 11 a.m. start. The Bulldogs comfortably got the starters off the field quickly and moved ahead to the annual Egg Bowl, a series where the Rebels have won two in a row. I'll post snap counts on the site tonight or early in the morning, but Ole Miss ran 98 offensive plays. Six different Rebels played every one of them. Another four players played at least 88 snaps. It was a heavy workload with another game in five days. The defensive side was a little better, as only five players played more than 50 snaps, and only two played more than 51 snaps. Mississippi State's top offensive snap count was 55, and only five played more than 42 snaps. Defensively, no Bulldog played more than 36 snaps. Ole Miss opened as a 4.5-point favorite.

8. Ole Miss basketball knocked off UT Martin on Friday to move to 4-0 on the season. The Rebels have had some tense moments in second halves against inferior competition so fr this year but have survived all of them thus far. The same can’t be said for some other league teams. Texas A&M is 2-2, Vanderbilt is the same, and South Carolina is 2-3 on the young season. Florida lost to FAU in Gainesville right after the Rebels beat the Owls in Oxford. With transfers increasingly making up a higher percentage of rosters around the country, it’s logical for teams to struggle early on — especially with cohesiveness or against opponents with a lot of returners. This isn’t cheeerleading about Ole Miss’ prospects come league play or in context of postseason positioning, but it’s at least a tip of the cap about the ability to fight through and find some wins. Otherwise, the season would already be over before it had even really begun. Matthew Murrell has carried Ole Miss with 17.8 points per game, good for fourth in the conference to this point. His offensive flurries have masked some other issues and also provided a clean sheet while the Rebels wait on Daeshun Ruffin to return to action from his injury suffered in the preseason exhibition. Ruffin’s explosiveness and presence will dictate Ole Miss’ ceiling, so the goal for now is to simply survive and keep some expectations possible. I don’t know how good Ole Miss will be or won’t be, but I know things wouldn’t even have mattered into December had the Rebels not found a way to put away these first four opponents.

9. It’s time to eat. Here’s our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 162 — Duck Shepard’s Pie (Thanksgiving Classic) Well, the holiday season is almost upon and it starts with Thanksgiving. If you want to do something different check this dish out. It is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. Tidbit #1: If you are looking for a confit duck, look no further than your local restaurant around this time. You can plan out this dish easier this way. So an easy win. Tidbit #2: When it comes to the potatoes, we will do regular mashed potatoes and then add egg yolks and cornstarch. This will allow the piece to sit up nicely and also add an airy texture. Tidbit #3: You can do this in one casserole dish as well. Just for the plating, I did an individual serving. Things you will need: 4 people Preparation time - 15 minutes Cooking time - 30 minutes A glass of Pinot Noir Utensils needed: Mixing bowls x2 Whisk Sauce pot x2 Measuring cups Oven Casserole dish 13 x 9 Rubber Spatula Ingredients needed: 5 Cups mashed potatoes 2 Egg yolks 1/2 Cup cornstarch 1.5 Cups shredded comte Pinch nutmeg 4 lbs confit duck 1 Green bell pepper 3 Shallots 8 Cups chicken stock 2 Cups Pinot Noir 4 Tbsp butter (cold) Black Pepper Mise en Plac Step 1: Preheat your oven to 375°F. Place your cooked mashed potatoes in the first mixing bowl with the egg yolks and nutmeg. Mix. Add in the cornstarch and re-mix. Set to the side. Step 1.2: Shred the confit duck into the second mixing bowl. Reserve some of the grease for the sauce pot. Small dice the green bell pepper and add to the bowl. Mix. Step 2: Place the duck into the casserole dish for 1 layer. Grind over fresh ground pepper. Smooth over the mashed potatoes and add the cheese on top. Bake for 30 minutes. Step 2.1: In the second saucepan, add a few tbsp of the duck grease and the shallots. Cook over medium heat for 5 minutes. Add in the chicken stock and let reduce until 1/4 the original volume. Put the red wine in after and reduce this volume to 1/5 of its original size. Pull from the heat. Step 3: Add the cold butter while the reduction is warm. Swirl until melted. Finish with a pinch of salt. Plate up a portion with the sauce and you are good to go. From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit !!!