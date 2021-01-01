RebelGrove - Parham: A different kind of dates list for 2021

MORE: McCready: 2020 Year In Review (well, sort of) | Neal's Picks: Bowl Season

This content space is annually reserved for the top 10 dates of the upcoming year, a calendar of sorts for what’s to come and what to look forward to in the weeks and months ahead.

But, as we know all too well, the future is uncertain. There’s no 2021 Ole Miss baseball schedule or guarantee to the fall’s current football slate. Predicting is pointless as the pandemic continues.

While the flip to 2021 doesn’t tangibly change anything, a deep breath does seem earned. Whether it’s the vaccines or simply the fact we’ve made it this far, there’s a little more positivity permeating inside me. Normalcy seems within sight — land out on the horizon as we look out from our respective ships.

I hate resolutions. The whole set up seems destined to fail and few make it to even February, but I believe in reflection. Taking stock in what works and what doesn’t and how I can improve. What got me here, positively and negatively, and where I went wrong.

This week each year is when I try to be completely honest with myself and then let it go. It’s a mental cleansing that may not make sense, but it serves its purpose and puts me in a better mindset.

Part of the exercise is thinking about days that shape how I view the year, the ones you remember if you were told to do a countdown of the impactful minutes and hours that led you to your thesis of 2020.

I walked out of the Swayze Field press box on March 8 following Ole Miss’ 14-2 win over Princeton to sweep the series. Interviews had been in right field as usual. I wrote my story and packed up, not realizing it would be the last time I covered a game in person the rest of the year.

[Related: Ole Miss sweeps Princeton]

There were whispers of things being impacted at some point, but I brushed them away and assumed things would continue as always. Early March, looking back, was defined by naïveté.

A few days later, Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter and I discussed whether the season would actually pick back up on April 1, that temporary stop-gap of a plan that lasted a few days before everything was canceled. I think we both wanted and hoped more than believed during the 10-minute conversation.

The news that LSU got off its bus is the professional moment of the spring I remember most. The Tigers were packed and loaded and headed to Oxford before the call came to pause. Instead of Omaha or in June, the season effectively ended outside Monroe, Louisiana after a two-game sweep of the Warhawks.

I spent the following weeks asking coaches and players what it was like to not have baseball and what they were doing with their sudden schedule change. It was disguised as a topical question of interest, but the honest answer is I was looking for life advice. February through June has been filled with baseball for me for 15 years. Maybe to a fault it’s become a lot of my professional identity and I operate those months off Ole Miss’ schedule and the storylines that accompany it.

I was lost without it. It compounded with the difficulties and frustrations in other parts of life and, frankly, sent me into some level of depression. It was a microcosm of the bigger question — what would our business become if sports weren’t a thing?

So much of what we think of this year is shaped by how we’re personally impacted. That’s just human nature. I consider myself empathetic, and we hurt for others and what we see in society and the stories we read and hear, but there’s an extra sharp focus when personally impacted.

For me that was on July 14. I used golf as an escape a lot this year, spending four hours with my mind on something other than the problems we are all inundated with daily. Richard Cross and I played at Old Waverly that morning, and as I was finishing my round, my mother sent me a text asking to call her.

The sound was something I still remember clearly. She was wailing in that visceral way that says there’s been a catastrophe and usually a death. Her father, my grandfather, had just entered the Tupelo hospital with what was assuredly COVID.

His oxygen was down into the 70s, and he was shifting in out of lucidity. He wasn’t dead, but the doors had closed. COVID patients couldn’t have visitors and my mother didn’t believe she would ever see him again after she watched him enter the building. The wailing, in that moment, was an ending prior to the end.

I sat in my car stunned silent. He’s in his 80s and has lived a good life. He was my main father figure for a portion of my time as a kid and I’ll always remember him building a pitching mound in his backyard when I was younger or dispensing life advice with a combination of care or well-meaning expletives depending on his agreement with my actions or plans.

That day in July I had every reason to believe my time with him was over. And in some ways it was and in some ways it wasn’t. He was in hospitals and rehabilitation facilities for nearly five months when my mother moved him in with her on my birthday, December 2.

He’s on steady oxygen 24 hours a day, he can’t sit up or move from his bed without complete assistance, and his lungs are hardly operational. Lucidity comes and goes. The reality of the situation and the timetable are obvious, but we’ve had conversations and good moments and he’s been able to spend more time with his 4-year-old great-granddaughter who yells “Hey, Granddaddy” when she walks into Mom’s house.

The silver linings are evident amid the carnage.

People ask me a lot what the year has been like for business, and my stock answer is thank God Neal and I were able to use the plans that involved sports being played.

Sports don’t solve life’s issues, but sports, no matter what they look like, are normalcy for a lot of people, a salve that soothes some of the difficulties this year. Our goal throughout has been to bring you normalcy with our written content and podcasts and it’s brought us normalcy in return.