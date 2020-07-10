RebelGrove - Parham: Flexibility paramount as SEC likely headed to conference-only slate

The Ole Miss basketball Twitter account went to work on season tickets at 10:05 Thursday morning, using a graphic featuring the high-profile newcomers that are expected to help Kermit Davis’ team bounce back from a difficult second season.

Matt Murrell, Shon Robinson, Romello White, Dimencio Vaughn and Jarkel Joiner are quite the set of additions, and with the season four months away it’s seemingly the correct time to push for renewals and new season ticket holders.

However, a couple hours later, the football season house of cards everybody has been pulling for and trying to flood with (pollyanna?) optimism received it’s first shift from the wind, when the Big Ten announced it is canceling all non-conference games and will play a conference-only football schedule in 2020. Basketball, like every other sport, as well as university budgets and many college town economies can plan and promote, but it all comes back to football.

"We are facing uncertain and unprecedented times, and the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, game officials, and others associated with our sports programs and campuses remain our number one priority," the Big Ten said in a statement.

"By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the Conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic.”

The Big Ten’s news — while rumored for a while — sent a stark reminder, if one was needed, that nothing is a certainty as many states, including Mississippi, are uncomfortable with the current profile of COVID-19 data. College football will adjust and delay and do everything it can to field some semblance of a season, but what that looks like, when that starts and how it finishes is anyone’s guess at the moment.

The Ivy League announced Wednesday it’s not playing fall sports, but that’s not a significant domino as it pertains to Power Five athletics. The Ivy League schools don’t rely on major television contracts, and its scheduling is mostly homogenous.

But the Big Ten news is different. It forces the hand of the other conferences to follow suit, especially when a second major league joins it. The Pac 12 and ACC seem next up to make that announcement. The Big 12 and SEC want to wait and be patient, but it’s hard to see another path when 60 percent of their neighborhood has joined in this type of scheduling. One conference source told me SEC officials were frustrated on Thursday by the Big Ten, as this move seemed premature.

SEC athletics directors have a conference call scheduled for today to “dive a little deeper,” into the situation, per a source, and Sports Illustrated is reporting that all the SEC athletics directors are set to meet in Birmingham with commissioner Greg Sankey on Monday. That meeting was already on the books, but the itinerary is certainly different now.

Should the SEC follow suit with a conference-only slate, the hope is for a 10-game schedule though eight is another likely possibility, per a source. The reasoning isn’t about geography but instead the ability to have set guidelines that govern all teams.

If conditions nationally, or even regionally, worsen, a spring schedule could be the next move, but for now no announcement or a conference-only schedule announcement buys time to see where the pandemic situation stands when August arrives. While the clock is speeding up, there’s time remaining and there doesn’t need to be a race to be the most proactive.

"We will talk concepts, just like we have since the beginning, and those concepts have to be more serious given the shifting landscape," an SEC AD told ESPN. "But everything remains fluid, and no one believes right now that we have to [shorten the season to just league games] like the Big Ten did.”

How the season happens at all is the important discussion, but there’s the simultaneous situation of what stadiums look like with attendance and how that decision makes economic sense.

The Baltimore Ravens announced this week that it would only sell 14,000 seats in its 71,000 seat stadium for 2020, the first NFL team to officially cut capacity to a specific number. That doesn’t directly have an impact on colleges though.

Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter said on the Oxford Exxon Podcast a couple weeks ago that 50 percent capacity is the lowest number that makes financial sense because of the costs associated with the stadium experience and stadium safety. That, from a pure financial standpoint, no fans is more cost effective than 25 percent capacity.

A person with knowledge of Ole Miss’ financial situation reiterated that on Thursday, saying 50 percent capacity is the “break-even” point.”

Ole Miss athletics recently instituted pay cuts to its higher-salary employees and the department cut the budget seven percent for the fiscal year.

Ole Miss chancellor Glenn Boyce released the school’s campus plan for the fall this week, and it includes a section that all university-sponsored events in outdoor and indoor arenas “shall be no greater than 25 percent of the maximum seating capacity.”

Carter told RebelGrove.com on Thursday that doesn’t include athletics, and the budget is based on 50 percent capacity, though things can obviously change at any point.

The NCAA put out a nothing statement on Thursday, saying that it “supports its members as they make important decisions based on their specific circumstances and in the best interest of college athletes’ health and well-being.” It caught plenty of Twitter ridicule, and this site isn’t one to applaud the NCAA, but that statement was honest.

It’s not going to make a national, unilateral decision about how things are going to progress because there’s not a uniform answer for each state and each school nationally — at least not right now. As Carter said, state rules and guidelines will likely dictate attendance maximums as much as anything.

The SEC is trying to wait, but other conferences are seemingly making the decision for it. Ole Miss and Baylor in 2020 is on life support at best, and no one knows what the schedule may be when summer ends. But it’s about playing the games, somehow, some way, fulfilling TV contracts and keeping budgets from bottoming out to the point of cutting sports and/or instituting layoffs — all the while keeping player safety on the front of their minds.

College football needs a czar and it needs common sense. Flexibility goes along with this, and Power Five leagues are trying to exhibit that. The house of cards is currently holding on, but each day brings on another gust of wind.

Welcome to the most important month in college football history.