OXFORD | John Rhys Plumlee spent the final official moments of his first collegiate game in the arms of his teammates. The consoling began while officials reviewed the wrong play and the teams awaited a final verdict to an outcome already known.

California 28, Ole Miss 20

But while Plumlee didn’t get in on a fourth-down desperation sneak from just inside the one-yard line, he seemed to complete the potentially tying touchdown a play earlier to Elijah Moore. And regardless of that, the true freshman sent a much-needed jolt through a stadium and a fan base that were searching for anything to grab hold to.

They found it in the final five minutes courtesy of the two-sport freshman who had been in his own competition to be the backup quarterback.

Matt Corral — who had an uneven afternoon and completed 22-of-41 throws for 266 yards — left the game with a rib injury around the 5 minute mark in the fourth quarter. Plumlee entered with a third and 10 and immediately took off for a 47-yard gain. Jerrion Ealy cleaned it up for a 9-yard score a play later, and the fans remaining exploded during the sequence, as Ole Miss pulled within one score.

After Ole Miss got a stop to get the ball back, Plumlee executed a nearly-flawless final drive, moving Ole Miss 89 yards until the clock and drive ended one yard short of a two-point attempt to tie.

Plumlee was 7-for-7 on the drive for 82 yards, including a Demarcus Gregory 41-yard circus catch that brought the drive inside the California 10-yard line. An odd run call started the final series, and Moore’s possible touchdown and the sneak drained the air from what was a suddenly boisterous crowd feeding off Plumlee’s near-heroics.

“(Plumlee) ignited the sideline and the stadium,” Matt Luke said.

Seconds after Plumlee’s long run and Ealy’s touchdown scamper, a friend texted me from the Vaught-Hemingway bleachers: “Those were the only fun two plays of the game.” And while that’s likely and at least arguably hyperbolic, they were certainly the two plays that elicited the greatest reaction — of excitement and — potentially — hope.

The extent of Corral’s injury isn’t known, and it’ll be evaluated more on Sunday. Offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez said Corral told him he was struggling to breathe following the game. The injury happened earlier in the second half and then he re-aggravated it during Ole Miss’ penultimate drive.

Corral started the game in rhythm, but completed just four of his final 14 throws, though there were drops mixed into those stats. Luke wouldn’t entertain the thoughts of a quarterback competition, only saying Corral’s health would dictate what the Rebels do moving forward. Rodriguez playfully and pointedly heckled the media following the game about bringing up a quarterback controversy.

“How healthy is Matt and can be run ball with his ribs,” Luke said. “We have to get in tomorrow and evaluate Matt for sure… John Rhys gives us confidence if (Corral) can’t go in there and perform.”

When asked why Plumlee over Grant Tisdale, Rodriguez said the play call — that quarterback draw on third and 10 — determined the player and the Plumlee had momentum following the quick drive for a touchdown.

Corral is only effective if he can use his legs and give the threat of a run. His game isn’t immobile pocket passing, and his ribs have to be 100 percent for him to execute that style of play. That brings in the possibility of Plumlee getting his first start Saturday in Tuscaloosa against Alabama. As much as is possible, it’s not a game that will be held against Ole Miss, so it makes sense to give Plumlee snaps in case he’s needed the next week for a winnable game against Vanderbilt.

Corral likely won’t become Wally Pipp today based off a run and a two-minute drive, but my friend was on to something. It just felt different those final five minutes. At minimum, Plumlee proved capable under pressure and in executing a frantic drive without a timeout.

Ole Miss has had a package or more in place for Plumlee each week, but his late arrival — compared to other new quarterbacks who showed up in January — pushed him behind for a bit with the playbook. However, known as a studious leader, Plumlee has advanced quickly in that portion of the game.

The Rebels are 2-2 and very likely a week from 2-3. The supposed coin flip games have gone against Ole Miss two of three times, and bowl eligibility requires multiple upsets at this point. The imminent goals are to get better weekly — cliche as that sounds but a necessity considering the secondary and other areas — and provide a product that entices some fans to sit in the stadium on home weekends.

The poor attendance and pessimistic theme that are overhanging the fan base isn’t close to all about the results on the field. It’s about many other things around the university as a whole and the football program. But with football the most visible area for supporter buy-in or lack thereof, it makes for a difficult game day situation.

And an injured quarterback usually isn’t the way to bring more people through the gates. We’ll know more about Corral soon, but Plumlee gives Ole Miss some hope for the just in case or maybe more.

And with this program at this time, that’s certainly better than the alternative. Five minutes on Saturday showed that tangibly and intangibly.