OXFORD | Ole Miss football players have had to try to muster many traits over the past year-plus of transition and uncertainly.

A — by many accounts — volatile locker room was a reality in the final months of the Hugh Freeze era, and there was more uncertainly than can be chronicled in an adequate space here. Eliminating outside noise seemed to be a consistent moniker under the previous regime, but it also seemed to seep through the walls at an alarming rate at times as the off-the-field situations became more complex and difficult to navigate.

When Matt Luke stepped in as head coach one year ago, he decided to make longterm decisions for his program. Interim coaches have the tendency to shoot for instant gratification, as flash bulb moments can help them secure the job. Then, they can worry about the rest later.

Luke saw Ole Miss football slipping into a dangerous place, so his decisions were about stability, even if that meant another head coach would occupy his Manning Center office in a few months. He always talks about culture change from that point on, and it’s difficult to give definition to such an ambiguous term.

But it stems from two things, multiple players said on Thursday. Mental toughness and togetherness.

“One of the things coach Luke has done so well is erase that negative mentality — if any guys had doubts about this program,” senior offensive lineman Sean Rawlings said. “He emphasizes how important it is to play for this university and each other and ever since we’ve had him, the locker room has been closer. You see guys have different motivations and then that goes through the back window.”

The mental toughness was a necessity last season. NCAA and coaching search news flew through the media and fan base consciousness routinely, so Ole Miss had to have a high level of focus to keep the season from going into a downward spiral. The Rebels held on for dear life through the first two-thirds of the year and then found the necessary momentum Luke has referenced repeatedly in the past week.

The last-second win at Kentucky, the hold serve against ULL and the road win at Mississippi State pushed the Rebels to a breakeven campaign. Even the Texas A&M loss had a positive, as the much-maligned Ole Miss defense didn’t allow a touchdown in the second half. Getting those rewards for all the work and perseverance helped cement a true program personality change as Luke enters year two.

“Guys have bought into the reality of his mental toughness,” Rawlings said.

Luke added: “Game-in and game-out last season people thought the team would quit and we kept showing up and competing. That’s how the culture changed. We became a tough football team by the end of the season and we have to build on it.”

The NCAA cloud is essentially over. A final appeals verdict will come soon, but Luke sees the worst case as reality. If there’s relief in the ruling, then he’ll deliver a bonus of good news to his team. For one more season it won’t be about a bowl. It’ll be about more construction and a week-by-week and day-by-day mindset as Ole Miss tries to carve out victories to continue the establishment of the Luke era.

The mental toughness trait is a chameleon as it adapts in a positive way to whatever is in the path. This season it’s necessary because of the schedule and potential depth issues in spots. Ole Miss is optimistic but in a wait-and-see mode as it pertains to running back and the front seven defensively.

The first seven weeks of the schedule have some favorable matchups at home and a few non-Oxford games that are definitely winnable. And, while the season isn’t played through simulations or in advance, the final five are likely going to be a meat grinder that has to be overcome with an attitude similar to last season.

The last stretch of games are SEC road tests or against teams in the top 26 of the first Coaches Poll released this week. The four SEC home games in 2018 are against No. 1, No. 10, No. 18 and South Carolina, which is picked second in the East and is the first team in the receiving votes category.

But Ole Miss isn’t worried about November now. The concern is practice today, then tomorrow, then the next day and so on. So much of Luke’s message has been about putting worry and focus in the right places. About yourself and what can be changed.

Depth needs to be built. Frankly, in some spots, the starting spots have to be built. And there can’t be a regression in the mental and camaraderie areas that were excellent by season’s end in 2017.

The last Ole Miss tenure always talked about the new normal. For Luke and his program, that needs to be about toughness and selective amnesia regarding anything that doesn’t improve the team in the here and now.

“He brought us together,” defensive lineman Victor Evans said of Luke. “We’re not worried about previous years or what did or didn’t happen. It’s about this opportunity to play for this team this season.”