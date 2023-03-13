It's about winning games.

That’s the message Ole Miss sent on Monday when it announced Chris Beard as the next basketball coach of the Rebels — four days after Tennessee eliminated Ole Miss from the SEC Tournament and ended their season.

You’re nodding along right now, and the mood of said nod determines how you feel about the hire. There’s the group that agrees that winning is what’s important, and Beard is the best man for that job.

He won 30 games at Little Rock, took Texas Tech to two Elite Eights including a national championship game and had Texas well on its way to national prominence when he was fired two months ago.

There’s also a group of fans that wants Ole Miss to bypass Beard for other options and allow his reclamation opportunity to exist elsewhere, considering he was arrested in December on a felony domestic violence charge. A noticeable segment of female fans wonder if their support matters.

Beard’s fiance, Randi Trew, said Beard strangled her for approximately five seconds and bit her during an altercation. She later recanted that Beard strangled her and said she didn't refute Beard's statement that he acted in self defense.

The prosecutor dropped the charges in February. Ole Miss fired Kermit Davis on February 24. The Rebels were 3-15 in the SEC a year after a 4-14 mark in the league.

A few things are completely clear.

Ole Miss would have no shot at Beard were it not for his legal issue and subsequent firing. The Rebels have only five NCAA Tournament wins in program history and historically are one of the least successful programs in the conference.

Beard, meanwhile, is held within high regard among his peers, the media and those who were close to him at his previous stops, and he's often seen as one of the top coaches in the country.

The list beyond Beard was mostly mid-majors looking for their first head coaching job in a power conference.

Also, Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter believes two things: He believes Beard’s incident was a one-time thing and absolutely won’t happen again. He also thinks Beard’s potential in Oxford outweighs the negative media attention and the frustrations from a portion of his fan base.

The first one of those is obvious because no one hiring a coach would bring on someone he even somewhat expects would be in a scenario to have a second domestic violence situation. Carter has been vetting Beard for some time and is clearly comfortable with that part of the decision.

Were Beard just an average coach without his resume, a high-major opportunity wouldn’t be a possibility. His next job would be down a level or at a small Division I school where he’d need to prove his stability. He’d pay a penalty beyond his alma mater firing him and losing out on the more than $5 million per year salary.

Hugh Freeze coached at Liberty if you want a familiar example that sort of fits, though there are no NCAA issues with Beard.

Character witnesses — for lack of an appropriate term — have offered positive anecdotes and long histories without issue to potential employers and search firms. Multiple power brokers around the University of Texas were willing to -- or did -- speak positively about Beard to Carter and others connected to the Ole Miss search.

For Beard to excel in Oxford with wins and public relations, the scoreboard and time will be the biggest contributors. There are, however other factors that can help alter the attitude of a program. It’s a script he perfected at previous stops.

“He has to overcome losing the Texas job and being OK with that,” someone close to Beard told me on Thursday. “A second opportunity and this job are going to be great drive for him, and he’s going to win. Period. He's going to win. If he can just move on and be past Texas, it’ll take him to another level. He’ll use that and know he has a real second chance (at Ole Miss).”

Beard has been to the NCAA Tournament in five of the six seasons he’s been a head coach across three schools. He only missed the NCAA Tournament his first year at Texas Tech. The 2020 NCAA Tournament was canceled, but Texas Tech would have been in the field. He’s won at least one game in every NCAA Tournament he’s participated.

Little Rock and Texas Tech aren’t basketball hot beds. The Trojans had been to the NCAA Tournament just once since 1990 when Beard went 30-5 and beat Purdue in the NCAA first round during the one season he was in Little Rock.

Texas Tech has only been to the Elite Eight the two times Beard took it there.

Beard has assembled quality staffs -- often utilizing assistants with head coaching experience -- and been creative in the community. He did “Fireside Chat” YouTube videos at both Texas Tech and Texas, a series that featured guests and spoke directly to the students at the respective universities.

In 2018, Texas Tech played Abilene Christian in Lubbock Municipal Coliseum, the Red Raiders’ home from 1956-1999. The arena was scheduled to be demolished a year later, so Beard honored the past with one final appearance.

He doesn’t need to play in Tad Smith Coliseum or even necessarily do YouTube videos, but Beard has a history of shifting culture and intensity at places that don’t live and breathe basketball. The outside-the-box mentality and laser focus are good traits in restoring his image and pumping oxygen into the Ole Miss program.

The Beard era begins now, and there seem to be two certainties. If he’s connected to anything like what happened in December, his Ole Miss tenure and likely his career are over. He knows that. Carter knows that.

And, if that was a one-time thing, he’s going to win. That’s all he’s ever done, and that’s what Carter is counting on when he soon introduces Beard to fans.

It’s about winning games. Ole Miss, on Monday, loudly sent that statement to its supporters, the rest of the Southeastern Conference and the nation.