Parham: Ole Miss loss to Carolina shows need to increase Mason Morris' role

Hunter Elliott has two things: A national championship ring and a phenomenal legacy that is secure, eternal and without any need for further credentials.

He also has the game to be a needed and valuable pitcher for Ole Miss this season, providing both high-leverage outs and toughness in spades.

Elliott, however, doesn’t have the label of Ole Miss’ best pitcher or the best option to take the ball on the opening day of each weekend right now. That pitcher is Mason Morris, and between lethargic offense and his usage, he’s being wasted as Elliott’s bridge.

South Carolina beat Ole Miss, 3-2, on Thursday in Columbia, handing the Rebels their fourth loss in five games and taking the first game in what is supposed to be a valuable road opportunity for Ole Miss since, even now, the Gamecocks are 3-13 in the SEC. The Rebels are 27-11 overall and 9-7 in the league.

Let me be clear: Ole Miss lost this game on offense. The Rebels scattered six hits and only scored on two solo home runs – one each from Mitchell Sanford and Austin Fawley. Three double plays squandered opportunities, including two to erase leadoff runners, and Ole Miss went 1-for-6 with runners on and 0-for-2 in the couple chances with a runner in scoring position.

Brandon Stone threw a complete game on only 86 pitches. The Rebels didn’t walk and weren’t hit by a pitch. Fifteen ground balls were the death knell. Empty at-bats were the story and the reason Ole Miss went down in a game that lasted just 1 hour, 59 minutes.

“Really they didn’t give you anything,” Mike Bianco said about South Carolina. “Not a great night for us swinging the bats, but when we don’t walk or they don’t make errors and three double plays, they were about as good as you can get.

“You have to try to get more hits. Homers but not enough runners. They were able to put it in one inning. The difference in the game.”

But buried in the minutiae and because of the recent opening-game offensive listlessness, Ole Miss needs Morris to start games on the weekends. The right-hander hasn’t allowed a run in his last 12 innings. He also hasn’t thrown any of those pitches with a lead.

The Rebels have lost three straight Elliott starts because of a lack of run support (5-4, 3-2 and 3-2), but the lefty hasn’t gone six innings in league play and left on Thursday after 5.1 innings and 78 pitches.

Elliott to Morris is perfect if the Rebels are scoring runs or handing Morris the ball in a tied game or with a lead, but that’s not the case in what’s now three consecutive games with Morris not giving up anything but throwing tangibly inconsequential innings beyond saving the rest of the bullpen.

Barring two appearances in a weekend, which hasn’t happened this season, Morris will throw only 2.2 innings out of the 24-to-26 for the Rebels in Columbia. He struck out six of the eight he faced and threw only 28 pitches, 22 strikes. Morris has 20 strikeouts and two walks in this three-week stretch.

Elliott walked only one and didn’t allow much hard contact, but Carolina had four singles out of five at-bats in the fifth for two of the three runs. A leadoff double in the first inning came around to score on a fly out and ground out.

There are choices for how to use Elliott. He would arguably be one of the best starters in the league on day two. He is comfortable with runners on and could be valuable out of the bullpen. Or, if moving from the opener is a non-starter, it just can’t be Morris relieving him in a game that doesn’t have Ole Miss ahead. The Rebels haven’t earned that benefit of the doubt offensively.

Morris needs to start. He deserves the ball in a clean game, and he deserves the chance to maximize his innings and have a greater impact on the outcome. It’s what’s best for the Rebels.

Deserved, actually, is the wrong word. He’s earned it.