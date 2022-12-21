OXFORD | Lane Kiffin was 15 minutes late to his press conference on Wednesday and promptly apologized before diving into the high school recruits who chose Ole Miss.

“I apologize for being late; we’re still kind working,” Kiffin said to kick off his opening statement. “There’s a lot going on… There’s still work being done. This is a strange signing time and is not a full class. You have players signing later today or this week or the regular signing day or transfers.”

Kiffin, a few questions later, guaranteed the 11 signees on the media release wouldn’t be the final number at the end of Wednesday. Ole Miss has the fewest number of signees to date in the Southeastern Conference but the 15th best average star ranking nationally, per Rivals.com -- a tie with Southern Cal.

It was 12 going into the day expected, but Maryland flipped high three-star Neeo Avery, a last-minute loss for the Rebels. The day wasn't perfect, losing him and failing to add a couple different prospects including IAHS defensive back Isaac Smith.

The grade is an incomplete, but that’s the way of the recruiting world for a program that places the transfer portal as a top priority and shows patience with high school signees. He likened it to discussing a draft class before the final day.

Kiffin has avoided filling up spots to inflate numbers or signing day rankings since he got to Oxford, and all but two commits have been verbally connected to Ole Miss since September except four-star running back Kedrick Reescano and offensive lineman Ethan Fields.

“We had him high on the board from early on,” Kiffin said about Reescano. “One of our higher ranked players. He can be really special and says a lot about him to come when we have the best freshman (Quinshon Judkins) in America at his spot.

Fields flipped from Purdue within the past week. He’s one of the lower-rated signees at a 5.5 three-star, but the Rebels have some benefit of the doubt along the offensive line. Jayden Williams and Micah Pettus were both 5.5 three-stars in the 2021 class and started at left tackle and right tackle, respectively, for the Rebels this season.

The top priority for Ole Miss in this class was securing top in-state prospects, and the Rebels accomplished that with outside linebacker Suntarine Perkins, wide receiver Ayden Williams and defensive end Jamarious Brown — three of the top five in Mississippi including the top two per Rivals.com and arguably the top three in the state. All three play positions of need, and Perkins and Williams dominated the week of the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Classic.

Williams has a chance at a fifth star when he’s in Orlando for the Under Armour All-Star Game and Perkins drew significant comparisons to LSU freshman standout Harold Perkins.

Perkins is from an Ole Miss hot bed in Raleigh — home to Donte Moncrief and Woody Hamilton — and the Rebels held off significant charges from Alabama and Georgia throughout the past year. He’s been committed since November 2021.

Braxton Myers, a former Southern Cal commit, gets overshadowed at times in the class by the three in-state four stars, but he’s a four star also as a quick, six-foot cornerback who prefers the passing Southeastern Conference to the more run-heavy Big Ten. Brycen Sanders, who comes from an Ole Miss family, gives the Rebels a talented 6-foot-6, four-star tackle.

Ole Miss has quality pieces in its class and simply needs more of them, whether it be by portal or high school signees making decisions beyond Wednesday. There’s no quarterback in the class, as Marcel Reed flipped from Ole Miss to Texas A&M on Monday. Kiffin alluded to things not being as simple as Reed chose the Aggies straight up.

“Things aren't always what they appear to be,” Kiffin said about Reed’s flip. “I wouldn't say we lost a quarterback. It is what it is. With the portal and guys with one year or four years left, it's so incomplete to what it'll look like in the spring or certainly fall camp.”

Kiffin confirmed Ole Miss is in a better NIL situation than at any other time during his tenure, and he’s been consistent in his intent to compile a roster using all procurement options available. The portal movement is slower than a season ago, and Ole Miss has three additions to date: UCF linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste, North Carolina State defensive tackle Joshua Harris and Texas A&M kickoff specialist Caden Davis.

It’s likely more players enter the portal following bowl season, giving Ole Miss more spots to fill and more players available to recruit and choose from. Kiffin repeatedly said today is merely a snapshot and not a full picture of the class. Whereas a year ago, most portal residents looked for immediate playing time, he believes more players will also consider reserve roles if the fit is right.

“People are everywhere,” Kiffin said. “It's a huge free agency window. It's a player-friendly system. NIL contracts don't lock kids in. You can jump in and out of the portal, find your value constantly. This is super friendly for players.

“There are players from our team that may come back out of the portal. We don't know yet who's going in the NFL Draft. We don't know who is available to us in the portal later. It's impossible to know yet where (all of) our needs are.”

Today, for Ole Miss, wasn’t about where things will be come spring football or August. That’s an unknown, but the Rebels secured key building blocks for the present and future, controlling Mississippi recruiting at the top and adding thought-to-be impactful options at multiple positions. Roster dead weight is the enemy, and Kiffin is being patient to try to avoid that.

More has to come, obviously. This strategy requires wins in the portal and contributors aplenty joining the Rebels in the coming weeks and months. The work is not done, and the pressure remains extremely high when more than half the class is from transfers.

Kiffin knows it. It’s by design, given Ole Miss’ current landscape in the recruiting ecosystem, but this is an extreme version considering it's the SEC's smallest class by six signees.

But that’s the situation moving forward, not a comment on today. This was always going to be a small class, but it’s a notable one. Ole Miss tried to gets wins and not reach for unknowns.

The Rebels found their class anchors and left room for what they hope are recruiting wins down the line. It’s a successful incomplete and plenty of intrigue still to come.