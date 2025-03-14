Parham: Ole Miss starts the part of the season that matters with Arkansas

OXFORD | Mike Bianco didn’t shy away from the same standard he’s had for a quarter of a century – even though the past two seasons fell remarkably short of any of the stated goals.

During Ole Miss’ preseason media day, in response to a question about expectations considering the Rebels are 17-43 in the Southeastern Conference since winning the national championship in 2022, Bianco went through the objectives.

Win 40 games. Win the SEC West. Win the SEC. Host a regional. Win a regional. Go to the College World Series.

The first one has happened routinely during his 23 completed seasons, and Ole Miss has SEC West and SEC titles. The Rebels have hosted eight regionals and been to the College World Series twice including that 2022 title.

The last regular season to approach true SEC contention relevance was 2021, and Ole Miss is in a reset mode with a retooled roster that tries to improve on the talent and chemistry issues that plagued the past two seasons.

The Rebels (14-2) open league play today against No. 3 Arkansas in Oxford. Despite what Bianco says, Ole Miss’ goal is to return to the postseason and stop the slide of failure that hadn’t occurred in his tenure prior to 2023. It’s gravy and a reset if the objectives prior to June elevate beyond that. Job one is simple but not easy: be one of the 64 teams playing in the NCAA Tournament.

Arkansas (16-1) provides a good litmus test with a balanced, competitive team and a program that’s the height of regular season consistency. The Razorbacks aren’t amazing at anything, but they are good at everything.

Dozens of people have asked me over the months what I think about Ole Miss this season. I tell, to a man, the Rebels are better, but I don’t know how that compares to the rest of the conference that gets more talented and deeper every season. Just being better doesn’t mean it keeps pace with the 10-weekend gauntlet.

The next 10 days will be somewhat defining, as Ole Miss hosts the Omaha-caliber Razorbacks and visits Missouri – the unquestioned worst team in the SEC that already has losses to Penn State, Alabama A&M and Stetson, as well as two losses to both Evansville and Binghamton.

The Rebels can show they have the goods to compete with potentially the top of the division and to take advantage of the one likely doormat in a rare road favorite opportunity.

Ole Miss has a more balanced lineup than a season ago, and the three transfer outfielders – Mitch Sanford, Isaac Humphrey and offensive leader Ryan Moerman – provide experience and steadiness, two qualities Bianco made priorities in the transfer portal.

New pitching coach Joel Mangrum is an improvement, both in his pitching staff management and freeing up Bianco to be more of a CEO head coach. The starters are veterans, and Hunter Elliott gives the Rebels an edge and a competitor they’ve lacked the past two years to start series.

There are solid bones to why a rebuild is possible. Part of the map is pretty clear and attainable.

Tuesday’s loss to South Alabama showed the other side, with Ole Miss committing four errors, failing to put together quality at-bats and appearing listless at times in the midweek road test – a result Bianco foreshadowed last weekend, saying the Rebels needed to not look ahead.

It’s not a finished product. Ole Miss has had too many defensive lapses on routine plays, and the lineup needs to capitalize on opportunities better than in the past couple weekends. The bullpen should have depth, but roles aren’t clearly defined beyond Mason Morris’ tremendous improvement and Connor Spencer’s closer assignment.

There’s proof Ole Miss can count on Will McCausland for multiple innings.

The Rebels beat Arizona and Clemson in Arlington opening weekend. The Wildcats are 12-1 since leaving the Metroplex, with wins over Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Arizona State and a three-game sweep of Pepperdine. Clemson is 17-1 overall and has had only one one-run game since Ole Miss run-ruled the Tigers two days after Valentine’s.

Ole Miss answered some questions and showed a lot renewed toughness that weekend at Globe Life, but it’s not the real test. The margins shrink from here.

The actual test has 30 questions and begins today. A passing grade, a relative success, is 13 correct answers out of the 30. Maybe fewer than that gets NCAA Tournament inclusion and moves the bar, but it’s never happened before when 30 games are played, thus it’s foolhardy to guarantee it.

Arkansas has long been Ole Miss’ worthy adversary on the way to successful moments. Now the Razorbacks are the first in the way of the Rebels’ chance to put some SEC-season pride back into the program.

Game one, the first test, begins now.