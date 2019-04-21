Macy Somoskey spent the majority of practice time her first months in Oxford with a wedge in her hand.

A freshman at Ole Miss, she worked to perfect her pitches and chips, searching for improvement inside 100 yards with the hope of being a viable option in the Rebels’ starting lineup. Fast forward to late April: Somoskey and her short game are the No, 1 topic in Southeastern Conference golf.

The Sanford, Florida, product won three straight match play rounds, all in extra holes, to help Ole Miss to its first-ever SEC title.

“I don’t even know where to begin,” Somoskey said to ESPN’s Peter Burns after the win. “It’s unbelievable. It’s crazy.”

With 62 holes in less than two full days, Somoskey took out upperclassmen from Florida and Georgia in 19 and 21 holes, respectively, and then knocked off South Carolina’s Lois Kaye Go (80th in the amateur world rankings) for the tournament clinching point on the 22nd hole. Ole Miss won all three matches 3-2 after finishing in eighth place in the stroke play portion of the tournament to snag the final spot in the match play rounds.

Somoskey got up and down from everywhere on Sunday, sinking a 50-foot bomb on 18 to extend the match to extra holes before four straight pars brought Ole Miss the title. Gritty and persistent, Ole Miss took over Greystone Golf and Country Club with the same characteristics head coach Kory Henkes has used to build the burgeoning program.

Ole Miss women’s golf, simply put, was an afterthought perhaps at the school and certainly in the conference when Henkes — a South Carolina alum — arrived four years ago. The Rebels had never finished in the top 10 of an NCAA Regional and hadn’t placed in the top half of the SEC Tournament since a program-best (before this week) third place finish in 1999.

Henkes adjusted the program mindset and made incremental improvements before a pair of freshmen burst on the scene last season. Julia Johnson and Connor Beth Ball were first and fourth in school history in rounds of par or better, helping that group beat the program record for average score by more than three strokes.

Ole Miss finished third in its NCAA Regional and qualified for the NCAA Championships for the first time school history. Johnson was the SEC Freshman of the Year and Ball was All-Freshman Team.

Johnson, a Louisiana native, is a rising star and the leader of the Rebels. She finished second overall in the SEC Tournament stroke play this week and won all three of her match play rounds. She’s on pace to break the school record career stroke average by approximately two strokes.

The Rebels started two freshmen, including Somoskey, the two sophomores mentioned and a junior on Sunday. The junior, Clemson transfer Kennedy Swann, joined Johnson and Somoskey with a victory in the final.

Henkes and Ole Miss men’s coach Chris Malloy have spearheaded significant facility improvements in recent years, and the women’s team is set to welcome in another notable recruiting class for next season.

“I think this puts us on the map a little bit,” Henkes said to Burns. “We were the underdog all week and we told the girls to just grind it out.”

That’s what she’s done, as well, for four seasons, transforming a dilapidated program into the winners of one of the top conferences in the country. Her players followed that example, and Somosky’s 62 holes personified the work to get to that point.