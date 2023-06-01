“I would love to coach (Murrell) at Ole Miss, and selfishly I think I can put him in a better position in one year than he’s in now, in a lot of people’s eyes,” Beard said on the Oxford Exxon Podcast last month.

Murrell, who will be in his first year in the program, averaged 14 points and 34 minutes a season ago.

Matthew Murrell announced his choice to remain a Rebel this week, pulling out of the NBA Draft process and giving first-year coach Chris Beard an important piece for his inaugural season.

Ole Miss knows what it’s like to wait on NCAA rulings, and while this isn’t nearly as consequential as the football sanctions from five and a half years ago, the basketball roster — and season — are very much dependent on the decisions.

Murrell is among four Rebels expected to return from last season, joining forward Jaemyn Brakefield and guards Robert Cowherd and TJ Caldwell.

Ole Miss, in addition to three arriving freshmen, is up to six incoming players from the transfer portal, after the addition of St. Peter’s point guard Jaylen Murray this week. Joining him are guards Brandon Murray (Georgetown) and Austin Nunez (Arizona State), forwards Moussa Cisse (Oklahoma State) and Jamarion Sharp (Western Kentucky) and combo player Allen Flanigan (Auburn).

The Rebels, on paper, have retooled their roster and have gotten early buzz among national media. ESPN writer Jeff Borzello, on May 14, called Cisse and Sharp the two best interior defenders in the portal and said the Rebels were a point guard away from “cementing a preseason top-25 spot.”

Two key pieces of this equation, however, need NCAA waivers to be factors in the upcoming season — a precarious situation considering the governing body’s recent written crackdown on two-time transfers.

Brandon Murray started 32 games for LSU and was an SEC All-Freshmen member before relocating to Georgetown, and Cisse, the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2021-2022, transferred to Oklahoma State from Memphis following his freshman season.

In January, the NCAA released a memo with this statement, explaining their updated criteria for two-time transfers:

“An undergraduate transfer waiver will only be considered for student-athletes who transfer for reasons related to the student-athlete’s physical or mental health and well-being; due to exigent circumstances outside the student-athlete’s control (e.g., physical or sexual assault or discrimination based on a protected class); or assertions involving diagnosed education impacting disabilities.”

The memo goes on to say playing time and coaching changes will not be considered viable reasons for immediate eligibility.

Murray and Cisse, per sources, have relevant and legitimate cases for mental health waivers, but it’s a matter of trusting the NCAA process.

“I learned a long time ago not to anticipate anything wit the NCAA or NCAA rules,” Beard said during his MPW Digital podcast appearance. “We paid attention to what the NCAA said, and they made some clear statements (with what’s eligible). We were transparent with the guys in the recruiting process.”

One source close to the NCAA process said there’s not an explanation with each decision. “It’s just a yes or no, and that can be frustrating.”

Brandon Murray has a unique skillset on the roster, and Cisse’s availability greatly changes Ole Miss’ depth in the frontcourt. The two decisions will push the Rebels from a scale of immediate NCAA Tournament contender to some potential roster issues at certain positions.

One possibility for the remaining spot is Utah Valley guard Trey Woodbury, who has played four seasons but only appeared in two games in 2021-2022. He’s seeking a waiver for an extra year of eligibility.

Ole Miss is undoubtedly on the rise, as Beard has quickly put energy back into the program. The trajectory of that climb, though, likely depends on decisions that will be made in Indianapolis.