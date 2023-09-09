NEW ORLEANS | Lane Kiffin had been stoic for most of the game, pacing the sidelines, surveying the action and personifying the lack of traction his offense had exhibited.

Suddenly, he got word about the official review that was about to stop a Tulane drive. The ball carrier stepped out of bounds, he didn’t reach the line to gain, it was first down Ole Miss.

The Rebels stopped backup quarterback Kai Horton on a keeper to force a turnover on downs and preserve the three-point lead with 6:01 remaining. Kiffin gave a hop and a huge first pump and celebrated his defense.

The next play later, Jaxson Dart found Dayton Wade for 45 yards, as Wade grabbed it one-handed falling backwards. Wade went for 106 yards on seven catches.

Four players later, on fourth and four from the 21-yard line, Dart hit Michael Trigg for a touchdown to put the Rebels up 10, score their 20th straight point and add the breather on the Rebels’ eventual come-from-behind 37-20 win over Tulane.

The Wave were up 10 points with six minutes left in the first half but only had two drives that went for 20 or more yards, totaling three points, the rest of the way while the Rebels raced away from the home team.

Tulane was certainly a game opponent, even with backup Horton running the controls instead of quarterback Michael Pratt, who didn’t suit up because of a knee injury suffered last week against South Alabama. The betting ballooned to nearly two touchdowns from 6.5 after Pratt’s unavailability made its way around the Internet.

Ole Miss eventually covered the line and won comfortably despite it being anything but a sure thing for most of the game. Caden Davis kicked a 56-yard field goal on the next Ole Miss possession after Trigg’s touchdown, Jared Ivey had a sack-fumble touchdown during Tulane’s desperation drive down 10 points.

“Our team in this game last year would have lost,” Dart said relaying a conversation he had with offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. “It says a lot about the culture and the work and buy-in.

“I think we identified things that were important that were missing last year. At times we were frontrunners. When we hit adversity, we’d slow down and not get over the hump.”

Despite getting the first ranked road win in the Kiffin era, the head coach’s lack of outward pleasure for much of the game was warranted. The Rebels succeeding on offense was supposed to be the given matchup in this game. Instead, it was the source of frustration for much of the afternoon.

The Rebels went 75 yards on three plays for a 7-0 lead in 48 seconds to start the game, but Tre Harris injured his left knee, and the Rebels bogged down once he left.

Ole Miss punted on four straight possessions in the first half and never gained traction in the run game, as Tulane bullied the Rebels at times up front and held Ole Miss to 89 ground yards on 34 rushes — an average of 2.6 per rush. Judkins had runs of 12 and 9 but finished with 18 carries for 48 yards.

The combination of an often pushless offensive line and the lack of a go-to wide receiver was quicksand at times. The Rebels are also without tight end Caden Prieskorn, who will miss at least one more week recovering from foot surgery. Tight end Hudson Wolfe is out with a shoulder injury.

Harris’ health is critical moving forward, as Ole Miss simply looks relatively pedestrian without him. Preseason wide receiver buzz was built around Harris and Zakhari Franklin, and Franklin hasn’t yet dressed out this season because of knee surgery recovery.

There’s a little of everything to read out of this one. Kiffin called it an ugly performance and specified the lack of run game. He also credited the 30-3 run that put it away, noting adjustments and and defensive back play. Tulane used run schemes it didn’t show last week.

It’s a win and a positive sign of resilience. It was also plenty of evidence of where things need to go from here. Ole Miss learned about itself. Health and refinement will define the rest of the way.