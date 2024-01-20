“A lot of the rules we have to follow are tied to full-time enrollment. When you have that much time… and all these provisions about portal extensions with bowl games and head coaches leaving… we’ve learned the portal is never really closed, and we’re constantly having to battle.”

“There’s such a long time between that last game and when school starts in the spring, and at Ole Miss, that’s a blessing and a curse,” said Walker Jones, the head of Ole Miss’ Grove Collective, during a recent appearance on MPW Digital.

Transfer portal additions aren’t locked in until they start classes at their new schools. Ole Miss has one of the latest spring semester start dates in the country, and that was even shifted from Monday to Thursday because of the ice storm that has enveloped the area this past week.

These past two weeks tested the Rebels’ ability to maneuver through several negatives, but as classes finally begin in Oxford later this week, Ole Miss seems to have weathered some unexpected defections — taking advantage of the same schedule that negatively impacted them recently.

With movement, at least during this time of year, open to virtually anything shy of trades, it’s a tumultuous environment for any program but especially one such as Ole Miss that relies so heavily on the transfer portal.

Flexibility and secondary plans are necessities when dealing with this lack of structure in today’s college football.

Running back Quinshon Judkins, who had the best two-season stretch of any back in school history, entered the portal on January 4, ending his time in Oxford following a lot of on-the-field success and off-the-field drama. He is headed to Ohio State.

Four days later, Louisville flipped defensive back Tamarion McDonald, who had recently committed to Ole Miss after playing at Tennessee, and that set off two more Rebel portal commits to the Cardinals in Tennessee defensive end Tyler Baron and Illinois cornerback Taz Nicholson. The latter, however, was not going to be eligible at Ole Miss because of transcript issues.

MSU cornerback Decam Richardson committed to Ole Miss last month but recently declared for the NFL Draft. He was one of PFF College’s top-rated corners in 2023.

Ole Miss’ late academic start date contributed to the Cardinals having time to work that deal and strip the Rebels of part of their portal class, but it also provided time for the Rebels to counter and replace the departures. All of this happening two weeks earlier would have been a better situation, as Ole Miss had passed on other possibilities at those positions.

The Rebels added LSU running back Logan Diggs, who had success with the Tigers and at Notre Dame but is recovering from an ACL injury. He’s expected to be game-ready by the time Ole Miss begins conference play in late September, if not before.

Ulysses Bentley is also returning for his final season, and it’s possible the Rebels add another running back during the spring portal period. There’s not a straight replacement for Judkins, but it’s a combination that could have been much worse considering the calendar.

Ole Miss, this week, has also picked up Michigan cornerback Amarion Walker and Alabama cornerback Trey Amos. Walker only played 66 snaps this past season for the Wolverines, but the Rebels are banking on his elite athleticism and length. Amos is one of the top portal players and graded higher, per PFF College, than any Ole Miss cornerback in tackling and coverage.

South Alabama defensive back Yam Banks chose Ole Miss in what looks like a one-for-one replacement for McDonald, though Banks needs to clean up his tackling after missing 16 tackles in 2023. Ladarius Tennison (20) was the only Rebel to miss more than nine tackles on the season. Banks played more 2,300 snaps in four seasons with the Jaguars.

Baron, other than Judkins, is the biggest loss during this stretch, and Ole Miss is trying to secure Arizona State defensive lineman BJ Green, who is scheduled to visit Oxford. Green has 13 career sacks in three seasons, and his five as a freshman were the most by a freshman in school history.

There’s another portal period in the spring, and players with head coach changes can still enter the portal for multiple weeks. Ole Miss’ drop-add date isn’t until February 7. It’s the plus side of what’s been a problem.

The departures are good players, especially Judkins, Baron and Richardson. One can’t celebrate the arrival and dismiss the exit. The movement should be expected, though. It’s the world of the sport in this era. Last month’s injunction that allows transfers who have already transferred to do so without penalty opened up the potential for an entire mess of roster upheaval.

Ole Miss has been out ahead in this space and was able to adapt to the adversity. The Grove Collective has built an industry reputation on fulfilled agreements. It’s also held firm to offers, not going above market rate relative to expectations simply to win while affecting the overall budget negatively with emotional decisions.

Curve balls came at the Rebels for half a month, and while it’s not all perfect and there’s work to be done, the recovery is substantial and noticeable.

When Ole Miss won the Peach Bowl and its 11th game of the season, it armed the Grove Collective and the program with proof of concept. This month has been about backup plans, dealing with the unexpected and recovering from what is now the nature of the sport.