Parham: Rebs accomplish the mission but must be better to top expectations

Here’s the good news for Ole Miss: The Rebels beat Liberty, 27-14, on Saturday to move to 7-2 on the season and set up a ranked contest against Texas A&M in Oxford next week.

Also good news: An Ole Miss offense that is beat up and battered didn’t seem to lose any players against the Flames.

And one more: The Rebels sacked Malik Willis nine times, which is a season high by four and a main reason that there’s any good news at the top of this content.

Liberty couldn’t contain the Ole Miss defensive ends, giving up four sacks in the first 16 plays of the game that helped Ole Miss to a 17-0 first-half lead.

Sam Williams set the Ole Miss modern-era season sack record with 10.5 and four games left in the season. He sacked Willis twice on the day but left the game late in the fourth quarter favoring his left hip.

And the Ole Miss defense from a points allowed standpoint (which is the ultimate goal) did very well outside of the first two series of the second half.

OK, one last one: Matt Corral was careful in the run game, sliding when necessary and was excellent though the air, completing 2o-of-27 passes for 324 yards, despite at least two drops. He more than did his job well in front of 16 NFL teams and 22 total personnel.

John Rhys Plumlee turned eight targets into seven catches for 110 yards, and Dannis Jackson had six catches for 126 yards on nine targets.

Now that that is out of the way and the positives are announced, the bar for a top-15 team against Liberty is higher than simply winning, though just getting through the game and moving is the major emphasis.

And I’m not talking about point differential. At the end of the day, the margin of victory doesn’t matter. It’s about the discipline throughout and the execution that was absent on offense as the game tightened in the second half.

"We didn’t play well around (Corral),” Lane Kiffin said. “We didn’t play well up front. We lost the second half. We’re 7-2 which is good… for the second week in a row we really struggled on offense in the second half.”

It was the second straight week Ole Miss didn’t score a second half touchdown.

It was the lack of run defense that allowed Liberty to slice up the Ole Miss defense for 284 yards and right at five yards per carry, especially between the 20s.

Malik Willis, entering the game with so much buzz, was a non-factor in the passing game with just 173 yards on 16-of-25 passing and three interceptions — including the game-clincher in the end zone on Liberty’s final possession. The lack of time and the turnovers cratered his day.

But Liberty had a 101-yard rusher and an 98-yard rusher, as the Flames matched up blockers on Ole Miss’ three-man front and took advantage of the Rebels having to be on the lookout for Willis using his feet.

Ole Miss has Vanderbilt on the schedule still, so an eight-win season is the floor for the Rebels, which cashes the over for the season win total in Vegas and matches what many thought would be the season expectation before any games were played.

But expectations change whether they should or not. Ole Miss is banged up and on a streak of games without a break because of a week-four bye. It’s a shell of its early-season self in spots.

The difference between excepted and overachieving is whether the Rebels can knock off Texas A&M and/or Mississippi State. Both will be challenges starting with the Aggies in Oxford and then the closing game in Starkville.

To grab one of those for a nine-win season or both to keep a New Year’s Six invitation possible, Ole Miss may have to get some players back on the field and will certainly have to play cleaner.

The Rebels are who they are at this point with penalties, as pre-snap fouls changed multiple series, and Ole Miss in total committed nine penalties for 79 yards. That won’t cut it against the Aggies or the Bulldogs.

And the offense has to find ways to get in the end zone after halftime, whether it’s caused by limited depth or opponent adjustments or just lack of execution at pivotal times.

The opportunity is there, but Ole Miss needs to play better than the last two weeks. Corral always gives the Rebels a chance, and several players played through injuries to help avoid Saturday being something completely different.

But the money games are the ones left outside of Vanderbilt.

Ole Miss accomplished its mission on Saturday, but it didn’t provide itself a blueprint to beat the two maroon teams left on the schedule.